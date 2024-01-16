Toy manufacturers struggling to shift from China

Toy makers grappling with surging costs in China are finding no easy options when it comes to shifting production to cheaper centres elsewhere, reports Reuters . Six years ago, monopoly maker Hasbro approached Indian durable goods and aerospace supplier Aequs to sub-contract.

Fast forward to today and Aequs makes dozens of types of toys for Hasbro and others including Spin Master in two 350,000-square-foot facilities in Belgaum, India.

But Hegde and other manufacturers acknowledge that India and other countries cannot match China for efficiency, limiting companies’ efforts to shift to lower cost bases and raising the risk of higher toy prices in future if the bulk of production remains in China.