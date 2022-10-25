Toyota to release BYD-powered electric sedan in China

Toyota Motor will soon release its first electric sedans in China, expanding its lineup in the world’s largest market for electric vehicles, reports Nikkei Asia . Developed with Chinese EV maker BYD, the bZ3 is the second model under Toyota’s bZ all-electric series. The first—the bZ4X sport utility vehicle, developed with Subaru—has been launched worldwide.

The bZ3 will be produced in Tianjin and distributed in the Chinese market by FAW Toyota Motor, a joint venture with China FAW Group. It will have a maximum cruising range of more than 600 kilometers on a single charge, according to Toyota, about the same as the bZ4X.

The Japanese automaker’s announcement Monday did not give a specific launch date, price or production target for the new sedan. Toyota so far has focused on gasoline and hybrid vehicles in China. EVs accounted for only around 5,000 of the record 1.94 million new vehicles it sold in the country in 2021.