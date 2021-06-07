Trade boom continues with high global demand

China shows strong exports growth in May as global demand increases from the reopening of economies around the world, reported Bloomberg.

Although exports grew at a slower pace than in previous months, exports continued to surge, growing about 28% in dollar terms, according to the customs administration. Imports, fueled by rising commodity costs, grew 51.1%. This produced a $45.5 billion trade surplus for the month.

As developed economies around the world emerge from months of quarantine, demand for Chinese products remains high.