Transactions on WeChat mini programs doubled last year

WeChat, China’s largest social messaging platform, reported a doubling in the transactions via its mini programs last year, as it seeks to expand its presence in the short-video market, reported Caixin.

The number of daily active users of its mini programs, which give users instant access to enterprise services, surpassed 400 million. Total sales, or gross merchandise value (GMV), facilitated by mini programs grew over 100% year-on-year, WeChat, which is backed by Tencent Holdings, said in a statement Tuesday.

That represents a GMV of about RMB 1.6 trillion ($247 billion) generated through mini programs, according to Caixin’s calculations based on its 2019 GMV of RMB 800 billion, according to results it disclosed in early 2020. By comparison, Pinduoduo, WeChat’s e-commerce rival, recorded RMB 1.46 trillion in GMV last year, according to its earnings report.