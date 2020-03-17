TransferWise taps into China market with Alipay partnership

British online money transfer service TransferWise Ltd said on Monday that it is partnering with mobile payments giant Alibaba-backed Alipay to enable instant transfers to China using 17 currencies, reported Reuters.

The move would help TransferWise tap into Alipay’s over 1.2 billion strong userbase, furthering its Asia expansion.

TransferWise, which globally processes $6 billion in monthly transactions, had begun processing international payments into digital wallets in Indonesia and Philippines late last year.

The European fintech startup, launched in 2011, has gained popularity by offering a simpler and cheaper alternative to banks for international money transfers.