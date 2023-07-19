Trip.com Group creates AI model

Trip.com Group, China’s largest online travel services provider, has launched its own large language model (LLM)—the technology used to train chatbots like ChatGPT—that is expected to make artificial intelligence (AI) an essential tool for its customers to obtain accurate voyage data and deal recommendations, reports the South China Morning Post . The Shanghai-based company—operator of online travel agencies Trip.com, Ctrip, Qunar and Skyscanner—unveiled its LLM, Wendao—which roughly translates to “ask for your ways” in Chinese—at a corporate event in its home city on Tuesday.

With tourism continuing to be “an important industry,” Trip.com co-founder and executive chairman James Liang Jianzhang said at the event that the group is committed to embracing “technological development and to use advanced AI-driven services to improve the travel process and overall experience.”

LLMs are deep-learning AI algorithms that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content using very large data sets.