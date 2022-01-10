Trucking suspensions slow goods through Ningbo port

Various suspensions of trucking services in areas of China’s eastern Zhejiang province is having a run-on effect on the movement of goods through Ningbo port, one of the world’s most important shipping terminals, reports Bloomberg .

There are strict controls on trucks moving goods to or from the Beilun district in Ningbo after the discovery of several cases of COVID-19 in the area, shipping line AP Moller-Maersk A/S said in a Thursday customer advisory. This suspension, along with restrictions on truckers in some areas in and around Zhejiang, has halted operations at some yards and warehouses at Ningbo port.

The curbs began last week after the city reported an outbreak of COVID-19 which led to the closure of schools, warehouses and companies in the Beilun district near to the port.