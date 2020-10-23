Trump-Biden final debate: China ‘will be forced to play by international rules’

Democratic White House contender Joe Biden pledged during the final US presidential debate on Thursday that, if elected, he would force China to “play by the international rules” when it came to trade and its treatment of foreign companies, reported the South China Morning Post.

Seeking to distinguish himself from his onstage opponent, Biden said incumbent President Donald Trump “embraces thugs … and he pokes his finger in the eye of our friends, all of our allies”.

“We need to be having the rest of our friends with us saying to China: these are the rules,” Biden said of his plans to rally American allies to pressure Beijing. “You play by them or you’re going to pay the price for not playing by them, economically.”