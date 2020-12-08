Trump not planning new China tariffs, says White House adviser Larry Kudlow

US President Donald Trump does not plan to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods before his successor Joe Biden takes office next month, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday, reported the South China Morning Post.

“On the trade talks, we remain engaged,” Kudlow said at an event hosted by The Washington Post. “We’re not planning on any new tariffs.”

Kudlow said China is living up to the initial agreement that included specific targets for purchases of agricultural products like soybeans. “Data show this, that China is abiding by a good chunk of the phase one trade deal,” he said, adding, “They may be behind because of the pandemic situation.”

In addition, “there seems to be some positive movement with respect to setting up new laws and new legal bodies, judiciary bodies, to stop the extraordinary theft of our intellectual property which was, as you know, a key part of our concerns”.