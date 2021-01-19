Trump orders assessment of security risks of Chinese drones

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing US agencies to assess any security risks from Chinese-made drones in American government fleets and to prioritize removing them, reported Reuters.

Trump directed all US agencies to outline the security risks posed to the existing government drone fleet from drones built by Chinese companies or by other countries deemed foreign adversaries, including Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Trump’s order also directs agencies to outline “potential steps that could be taken to mitigate these risks, including, if warranted, discontinuing all federal use of covered (drones) and the expeditious removal of (drones) from federal service,” reported Reuters.