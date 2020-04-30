Trump says China wants him to lose his bid for re-election

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believes China’s handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing “will do anything they can” to make him lose his re-election bid in November, reported Reuters.

In an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office, Trump talked tough on China and said he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for Beijing over the virus. “I can do a lot,” he said.

The Republican president, often accused of not acting early enough to prepare the US for the spread of the virus, said he believed China should have been more active in letting the world know about the coronavirus much sooner.

“China will do anything they can to have me lose this race,” said Trump. He said he believes Beijing wants his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, to win the race to ease the pressure Trump has placed on China over trade and other issues. “They’re constantly using public relations to try to make it like they’re innocent parties,” he said of Chinese officials.