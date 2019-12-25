Trump says he and Xi will sign US-China trade war deal

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the US-China trade deal, which the US and China agreed to this month, reported the South China Morning Post.

“We will be having a signing ceremony, yes,” Trump told reporters. “We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we’ll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it’s just being translated right now.”

It is not clear when and where the two leaders will next meet, as Xi is not expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next month.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on December 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the phase one trade deal agreement in the first week of January, and it was earlier reported that Vice-Premier Liu He would travel to Washington to do so.