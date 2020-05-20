Trump threatens to quit WHO over China links

Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from the World Health Organization unless it demonstrates independence from China, in an escalation of his attack on the body, reported the Financial Times.

In a letter to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, Trump said he would take one of several dramatic actions unless the global health body committed to reform within 30 days.

“If the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the WHO permanent and reconsider our membership in the Organization,” he wrote.