Trump to revoke Hong Kong trade privileges

Donald Trump has said the US would revoke special trade privileges for Hong Kong and sanction officials from the territory and mainland China after Beijing moved to impose new security laws on the former British colony, reported the Financial Times.

The US president on Friday unveiled a sweeping range of actions to target China that included banning some Chinese nationals from entering the US, a move he said would protect scientific research and national security.

Trump said the US would restrict Chinese nationals with ties to the People’s Liberation Army from obtaining student and work-exchange visas, in an effort to target China’s “military-civil fusion strategy.” He also announced that he would revoke Hong Kong’s preferential status as a separate travel territory from China, which could have an impact on visa-free travel.

“The US will also take necessary steps to sanction PRC [People’s Republic of China] and Hong Kong officials directly or indirectly involved in eroding Hong Kong’s autonomy,” Trump said at the White House.