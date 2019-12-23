Trump, Xi discuss trade-deal by phone

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone Friday on progress in the recently reached trade deal, pledging to sign a formal agreement “as soon as possible,” reported China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

Against a backdrop of a complex international environment, the phase-one trade agreement between China and the United States will benefit both China and the US, as well as the rest of the world, Xi was quoted by Xinhua as saying. The accord was reached on the basis of equality and mutual respect, Xi said.

During the conversation, Trump called the trade deal “a good thing” for the US, China and the world. “The US is willing to maintain close communications with China and strive to sign and implement it as soon as possible,” the US President was quoted as saying.

“Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal,” Trump said on Twitter. “Formal signing being arranged,” he said, adding that China has already started “large scale” purchases of agricultural products and more.