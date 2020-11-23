Trump’s WeChat, TikTok bans will go through, says White House aide

US national security adviser Robert O’Brien said he sees President Donald Trump’s attempts to ban the WeChat and TikTok apps to “ultimately” succeed, reported the South China Morning Post.

Moves by the Trump administration to restrict the Chinese-owned social-media platforms in the United States for what it said were national security reasons have been put on hold as a result of court injunctions. WeChat and TikTok users have argued that the bans were motivated by election year politics rather than genuine security concerns, said the SCMP.

“We’re now looking – those court cases are ongoing, so the federal government will wait and see what our courts tell us we can or can’t do with respect to those bans,” O’Brien said at an event in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

“I think ultimately the president’s authority with those bans on those apps will be enforced. And I think even if there’s a change in administration, those bans will take place.”