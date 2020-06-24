Trust in China falls sharply among Australians, Lowy poll finds

Trust in China among Australians has more than halved amid diplomatic and trade disputes, with only 23% saying they trusted Beijing to act responsibly in the world compared to a 52% reading two years ago, a major poll has found, reported Reuters.

The annual Lowy Institute Poll also found rising support for Australia’s security alliance with the United States, up six points to 78% this year, even though US President Donald Trump was unpopular with Australians.

“Trust in our largest trading partner – China – has declined precipitously. Confidence in China’s leader Xi Jinping, has fallen even further,” wrote Lowy Institute executive director Michael Fullilove.

In total, 94 percent of respondents thought the Australian government should work to reduce its economic reliance on China by diversifying its trade.