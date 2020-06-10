TSMC falls into line with US export controls on Huawei

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has indicated it will not exploit apparent loopholes in the latest US restrictions on working with Chinese technology group Huawei and will comply with Washington’s intentions, reported the Financial Times.

The remarks from Mark Liu, TSMC chairman, suggest the ban by the Department of Commerce on companies selling Huawei-designed chips back to Huawei if they have been made or designed using US equipment or software is almost certain to cripple the Chinese company’s technological progress.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker said that to assess whether there was a loophole, it would have to look at what the goal of the Department of Commerce was in amending the rules.

“This is something that can be solved not solely through the interpretation of the rules, but also has to do with the intention of the US government,” Liu told reporters at TSMC’s annual general meeting on Tuesday. However, Liu said TSMC would apply for a US government license to continue shipping to Huawei and its subsidiaries after the consultation period on the new rule ends in mid-July.