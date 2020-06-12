Twitter removes 23,750 China-linked accounts for spreading disinformation

Twitter has removed 23,750 China-backed accounts in the latest move to combat disinformation campaigns on its platform, reported the South China Morning Post.

These accounts spread deceptive or political narratives favorable to the incumbent governments. The step follows the removal of 936 China-backed Twitter accounts in August last year. The same state actor was behind both networks, according to Twitter.

“This entire network was involved in a range of manipulative and coordinated activities,” the company said in a press release on the recent removal.

“They were tweeting predominantly in Chinese languages and spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China while continuing to push deceptive narratives about the political dynamics in Hong Kong,” it said.