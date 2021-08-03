Two more suppliers say payments are overdue from indebted Evergrande

Advertising firm Leo Group said it is applying to a Chinese court to freeze RMB 356 million ($55.06 million) in assets of Evergrande Group for overdue payments, the latest supplier to sue the indebted property developer, reported Reuters.

Leo’s lawsuit disclosed in a securities filing late on Monday comes after Huaibei Mining Holdings said last week its construction unit is suing Evergrande over an overdue RMB 400 million in fees.

And Langfang Development said last week a court has ordered Evergrande’s shares in the company be frozen for three years following a ruling on a lawsuit between Evergrande and an investment company.