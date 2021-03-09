Two sessions 2021: China plans to beef up laws to combat foreign sanctions

China will speed up legislation on foreign sanctions and interference during the next year, the head of the country’s top lawmaking body said on Monday in a speech, reported Caixin.

Speaking at major political meetings in Beijing, Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), said China would accelerate new laws to combat foreign sanctions, interference and “long-arm jurisdictions.”

Beijing would “enrich its legal toolbox for responding to challenges and guarding against risks, while pushing for the formation of comprehensive legal and regulatory systems on foreign affairs,” he said.

Laying out China’s broader legislative agenda for the coming year, Li said the country would “continue to implement and strengthen” laws on public health, national security, economic modernization and technological innovation.