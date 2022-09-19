UBS hires Chinese ‘content reviewers’

UBS is hiring a team of “content reviewers” to ensure that Chinese research publications by its analysts are free from “sensitivities,” in a move that one rival said amounted to self-censorship, reports the Financial Times . The recruitment drive comes three years after the Swiss bank’s top economist was suspended in a dispute over comments about pigs in China.

A job advert posted by the UBS global wealth management division in July said the “reviewers” would ensure that the “language, tone and content” of all its reports published in Chinese is “appropriate and adheres to regulatory and internal guidelines.”

“You will ensure that all our Chinese language publications are . . . free of any sensitivities,” the advert read. A person close to the hiring process said UBS had since hired one reviewer in Hong Kong and was recruiting more people in Singapore. They sit alongside its research editing team.