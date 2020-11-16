UK-China cooperation ‘urgent’ for Glasgow climate talks next year, David Cameron says

The UK will work closely with China on global climate talks in the run-up to next year’s UN conference on climate change, which will take place in Glasgow, former British Prime Minister David Cameron said during the annual Caixin Summit Saturday.

Speaking at the event through video link, the former British prime minister praised China’s recent announcement that it has targeted net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

“I think that the (UK-China) relationship will be very close and very urgent because this (UN climate conference) next year needs to be a success,” Cameron said. “We hope there will be a new global agreement on climate change building on the Paris accords. So I think you’ll see Britain and America working very closely together on the issue of climate change with China,” reported Caixin.

“China’s rise in the world is inevitable,” Cameron said. “And I think the right thing for a country like Britain to do is to build a partnership with the country like China for our mutual benefit.”