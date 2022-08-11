UK-China direct flights resume

The UK and China have agreed to resume direct passenger flights, a sign that Chinese authorities are slowly loosening their grip on the world’s tightest Covid-19 regime and opening up to travel again, reports Bloomberg .

Chinese airlines will offer the first flights and work is ongoing to resume routes for UK carriers, the British Embassy in China said in a tweet, confirming an agreement between the UK Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The agreement follows other moves by China to ease its stringent pandemic border policy. Mandatory quarantine was halved to seven days in June and direct flights to the capital Beijing are starting up again for the first time since 2020.