UK orders ban of new Huawei equipment from end of year

Britain’s rollout of 5G phone networks could be delayed by up to three years and cost an extra £2 billion (2.5 billion), as Boris Johnson agreed plans to ban the Chinese telecoms company Huawei as a supplier, reported the Financial Times.

The move infuriated Beijing but also drew criticism from Conservative MPs after Johnson confirmed telecoms operators would have until 2027 to remove Huawei technology from their networks.

In a further recognition that removing Huawei could hold back efforts to boost Britain’s digital economy, phone operators will not have to strip out older 2G, 3G and 4G equipment provided by the Chinese company.

Liu Xiaoming, China’s ambassador to the UK, said Britain had made a “disappointing and wrong decision on Huawei.” He tweeted, “It has become questionable whether the UK can provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from other countries.” Liu had warned this month that there would be “consequences” if Britain started to treat China as a hostile country rather than an ally.