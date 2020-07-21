UK suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty ‘indefinitely’

The UK suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong “immediately and indefinitely” on Monday as UK-China relations continued to deteriorate following Beijing’s move to implement a sweeping new security law for the territory, reported the Financial Times.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab also announced that the UK’s arms embargo against China would now be extended to Hong Kong.

The move follows pressure from MPs to suspend the treaty amid fears the new security law imposed on the territory could be used by Beijing to demand the extradition of anyone who criticizes the communist regime.

Raab told MPs the extended arms embargo would block exports of potentially lethal weapons and equipment such as firearms and smoke grenades, which could be used for “internal repression.”