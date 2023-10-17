Uniqlo offers raises amid expansion efforts

Uniqlo is offering raises of up to 44% to full- and part-time workers at stores in China, in an effort to boost morale and recruitment in its largest overseas market, reports Nikkei Asia . The brand, operated by Japan’s Fast Retailing, started rolling out the higher pay this month with an initial focus on stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Raises will eventually be offered elsewhere in China as well. On average, workers are seeing their annual pay increase 28%.

Uniqlo had 925 stores in mainland China at the end of August. Its revenue in greater China, which also includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, totaled RMB 620.2 billion ($4.1 billion) for the fiscal year ended that month.

The figure represents a 15% year-on-year increase and accounts for more than 20% of Uniqlo’s global sales. Greater China accounts for about half of the brand’s sales outside Japan.