US adds China’s largest chipmaker to export blacklist

The Trump administration has put Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and DJI, the drone maker, on a US export blacklist, raising tensions with China as Joe Biden prepares to take office, reported the Financial Times.

The commerce department placed 60 Chinese companies, including DJI and SMIC, on its “entity list”. A commerce department official said SMIC was added to the list — which requires US companies to obtain licenses to sell equipment and technology to the company — because of concern that its chips were used in products for the Chinese military.

Beijing Institute of Technology, China Communications Construction Company and more than a dozen research institutes connected to the China State Shipbuilding Corporation were also added to the list. The actions mirror earlier restrictions on Chinese technology companies, such as Huawei and Hikvision, the surveillance camera manufacturer, said the FT.

“China’s corrupt and bullying behavior . . . harms US national security interests, undermines the sovereignty of our allies and partners, and violates the human rights and dignity of ethnic and religious minority groups,” said Wilbur Ross, the US commerce secretary. Ross added that the move was partly driven by US concern about China’s “military-civil fusion” program, which compels Chinese companies to provide the military with various technologies.