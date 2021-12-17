US adds DJI, more companies to blacklist

The US government placed investment and export controls on several new Chinese companies on Thursday, including drone manufacturer DJI, claiming the companies’ complicity in human rights issues or military links, reports Reuters . The US Treasury Department added DJI and seven other tech firms to a list of entities suspected of having Chinese military links, barring Americans from trading in their securities.

Separately, the Commerce Department added China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes to a trade blacklist, restricting access to US exports. It said such aid included “purported brain-control weaponry” without defining the technology further.

The department also added HMN International, formerly Huawei Marine, Jiangsu Hengtong Marine Cable Systems, Jiangsu Hengtong OpticElectric, Shanghai Aoshi Control Technology and Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable to the list over US allegations of acquiring, or attempting to acquire, technology from the United States to help modernize the People’s Liberation Army.