US allows Nvidia certain exports

Nvidia said on Thursday the US government has allowed exports needed to complete the development of its flagship artificial intelligence chip, a day after it disclosed that Washington had restricted shipments of two chips to China, reports Nikkei Asia . The curbs on exports of Nvidia’s H100 chips and A100 chips—designed to speed up machine learning tasks—signaled an escalation of the US crackdown on China’s technological capabilities as tensions rise over the fate of chip hub Taiwan.

Nvidia had said on Wednesday the move could hurt its business in China and interfere with the development of the H100 chip, which is expected to ship later this year. Shares of the chip designer fell 7%, dragging the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index down by over 3%.

In its statement on Thursday, Nvidia said US officials have authorized it to perform exports needed to provide support for US customers of the A100 through March 1, 2023.