US and China pledge joint action on climate change despite strained ties

The US and China have committed to work together to combat climate change, boosting chances of a global deal on emissions at a UN summit this summer, reported the Financial Times.

John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, the climate envoys for the world’s two biggest economies, have vowed to co-operate “to tackle the climate crisis”, making a commitment to “concrete actions in the 2020s” to reduce emissions in line with the aims of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

“Both countries recall their historic contribution to the development, adoption, signature, and entry into force of the Paris Agreement through their leadership and collaboration,” they said in a joint statement.

“I think this is the first time, China has joined in saying it’s a crisis,” said Kerry, speaking to reporters in Seoul on Sunday. “The language is very strong . . . you can see we agreed on critical elements of where we have to go.”