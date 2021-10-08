US and China reach summit agreement

China’s leader Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden have agreed to hold a virtual summit before the end of the year. The announcement comes after Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, and Yang Jiechi, China’s top foreign policy official, reached a deal in Zurich on Wednesday, reports the Financial Times . The meeting is one of the first signs of improving relations between the two countries since the US president took office.

“We do have, out of today’s meeting, an agreement in principle to hold a virtual bilateral meeting between the leaders before the end of the year,” a US official said after Sullivan and Yang met for six hours.

The official said they had a more productive exchange than in previous high-level meetings, including when they met in March in Alaska with Antony Blinken, secretary of state, and Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister.

“Today really involved a genuine back and forth, which was quite welcome — a different tone than Anchorage, a different kind of feel in the ability to go back and forth than in Anchorage,” said the official.