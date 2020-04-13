US and China still working to implement trade deal, says ambassador

China’s ambassador to Washington has said the two countries were still working to implement their trade deal despite the recent strains in their relationship prompted by the Covid-19 outbreak, reported the South China Morning Post.

Cui Tiankai also called for China and the US to join hands in combating the pandemic and reject attempts to politicize the deadly outbreak.

“As far as I know, we’re still doing our part of the deal,” Cui told the PBS show GZERO World in an interview filmed on April 3 and broadcast on Saturday. Cui said China is still purchasing some agricultural products from the United States and removing some of the restrictions on foreign companies in its financial markets. He also said the two sides’ economic teams should assess the current economic situation and plan further steps.

“We are still doing all these things. But of course as you said, the global economic landscape has been drastically changed. So I just hope our two economic teams, if they can sit down together or just have a conference call, they can really make a good assessment of the changing realities and coordinate our response to that.”