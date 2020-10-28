US and India sign defence agreement

Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, has vowed to work closely with India to counter China, as Washington and New Delhi agreed to deepen their defense ties, reported the Financial Times.

On a trip to New Delhi with Mark Esper, the US defense secretary, Pompeo stressed the importance of closer co-operation against “the Chinese Communist party’s threats to security and freedom”.

The two countries signed an agreement to share sensitive military intelligence that will eventually enable the US and Indian militaries to co-operate more closely on the ground.

The deal will include sharing geospatial data, giving New Delhi access to US maps and satellite data, as well as topographical, nautical and aeronautical information. This will improve the accuracy of Indian weapons, such as missiles and drones.