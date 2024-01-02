US beats out China to become South Korea’s top export market in December

South Korean exports to the US exceeded shipments to China for the first time in two decades last month, in a sign of shifting ties amid global tensions over economic security and tech supply chains, reports the South China Morning Post . South Korea sold $11.3 billion in goods to the US in December compared with $10.9 billion to China, the trade ministry said on Monday. The switch in positions came as South Korea’s overall exports rose 5.1% from a year earlier—a third monthly increase after a year-long slump.

The change in positions partly reflects China’s economic challenges, which led policymakers to come up with a series of stimulus measures last year. Still, one month’s data does not offer conclusive proof of a conscious or enduring shift in trading patterns.

China remains South Korea’s biggest trading partner by a large margin given the scale of Seoul’s imports from the world’s second-largest economy.