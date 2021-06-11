US bill locks Huawei on Washington’s trade blacklist

On Tuesday, the US Commerce Department was prohibited from removing Huawei from a trade blacklist after a bill was passed by the US senate meant to strengthen US technological power, reported the South China Morning Post.

According to the United States Innovation and Competition Act, the only way that Chinese telecoms giant Huawei can be removed from the Entity List is if the US deems it no longer “poses an ongoing threat to the critical infrastructure of the United States or its allies.”

TikTok, operated by Beijing-based ByteDance, was also named in the bill which stated that the app should be banned from all government devices. The bill is expected to pass the House of Representatives before it is signed into law.