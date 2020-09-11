US cancels visas of more than 1,000 Chinese nationals deemed security risks

The United States has revoked visas for more than 1,000 Chinese nationals under a presidential measure denying entry to students and researchers deemed security risks, the State Department said on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

The acting head of the US Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, said earlier that Washington was blocking visas “for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China’s military fusion strategy to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research.”

A State Department spokeswoman said the visa action followed a May 29 proclamation by President Donald Trump as part of the US response to China’s curbs on democracy in Hong Kong.

“As of September 8, 2020, the department has revoked more than 1,000 visas of PRC nationals who were found to be subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043 and therefore ineligible for a visa,” she said.