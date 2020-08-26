US-China relationship at ‘quite dangerous’ point, former World Bank president warns

Relations between Washington and Beijing are slipping dangerously with growing risk of a military confrontation and potentially dire implications for the global order unless both sides take a step back and learn to better coexist, says Robert Zoellick, former World Bank president, reported the South China Morning Post.

The United States needs to do a better job dealing with China as it is rather than how Washington would like it to be, said Zoellick, who also held senior positions at the White House, State and Treasury departments and in the Office of the US Trade Representative.

“The relationship right now is in free fall. It’s quite dangerous,” Zoellick said on Monday at an event sponsored by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “People need to be aware that miscalculations can happen, and issues with Taiwan and others can move to a danger zone.”

“I hope people don’t take for granted some of the things that have been accomplished with China,” he added. “US hostility almost seems sharper because there’s a sense of rejection. It’s always useful to recognise China as it is rather than how we might want it to be.”