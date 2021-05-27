US-China trade negotiators hold ‘candid and constructive’ talks, first of Joe Biden presidency

Top trade negotiators from China and the United States held their first telephone call since Joe Biden entered the White House, and stressed the importance of improving their bilateral trade ties, reported the South China Morning Post.

A brief statement on Thursday by China’s Ministry of Commerce said Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai had a “candid and constructive” exchange.

“The two sides conducted candid, pragmatic and constructive exchanges in an attitude of equality and mutual respect. The two sides believe that the development of bilateral trade is very important, and they exchanged views on issues of mutual concern and agreed to continue to communicate,” the statement said.

“Ambassador Katherine Tai held an introductory virtual meeting with Vice-Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Liu He, to discuss the importance of the trade relationship between the United States and China,” the USTR statement said. “During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris Administration’s worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the US-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern. Ambassador Tai noted that she looks forward to future discussions with Vice-Premier Liu.”