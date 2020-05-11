US-China trade negotiators vow to save phase one deal on first call during pandemic

Top trade negotiators from the United States and China spoke by phone on Friday and vowed to continue to support the phase one trade deal in their first contact since the agreement was signed in January, reported the South China Morning Post.

On the call, China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer “vowed to implement their trade deal and boost cooperation on public health”, state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported.

The officials said they would “create favorable conditions to implement the phase one trade deal,” at a time when superpower tensions have been running high over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They also agreed that in spite of the current global health emergency, both countries fully expect to meet their obligations under the agreement in a timely manner. Meetings required by the agreement have been conducted via conference call and will continue on a regular basis,” the statement added.