US designates four major Chinese media outlets as foreign missions

The Trump administration is placing restrictions on four more Chinese media organizations controlled by the government, part of a broader conflict over the press in both countries that has resulted in US reporters being expelled from China, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The US State Department on Monday said China Central Television (CCTV), China News Service (CNS), People’s Daily and Global Times would be put on a list of “foreign missions” that require additional scrutiny.

While not aimed at curtailing their operations, the designation under the Foreign Missions Act requires that they report all personnel to the State Department and register any property holdings, whether leased or owned.

“These aren’t journalists,” said David Stilwell, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific. “These are members of the propaganda apparatus” for China. A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said the US action was arbitrary and that the country’s news outlets are grounded in “objectivity, impartiality, truthfulness and accuracy.”