US FCC moves against Huawei and China Telecom, citing security

The US Federal Communications Commission has moved against marquee Chinese companies Huawei Technologies and China Telecom, continuing a series of rulings aimed at protecting national security from the Beijing government, reported the South China Morning Post.

The agency in 5-0 votes ordered carriers to remove equipment made by Huawei, and commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp’s permission to operate in the US, said the SCMP.

“We do so for good reason,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said moments after the China Telecom vote.

Security agencies contend the company has not complied with cybersecurity and privacy laws, and provides opportunities for Chinese state-sponsored economic espionage and disruption of US communications traffic, Pai said.