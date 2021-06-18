US FCC votes to proceed ban on telecommunications equipment

On Thursday the US Federal Communications Commission voted to push the proposal to ban approvals for US telecommunications equipment from Chinese companies that are considered threats to national security such as Huawei, reported Reuters.

Under an initially approved proposal, the FCC would be able to revoke previous equipment authorizations given to companies in China. Brendan Carr, an FCC Commissioner, reported that the FCC has approved over 3,000 applications from Huawei in the past three years.

The move by the FCC would prohibit future communications equipment authorizations deemed threats to national security. Affected companies include Huawei, ZTE, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology.