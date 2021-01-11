US government eases limits on contact with Taiwan officials

Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, has lifted longstanding restrictions that limit US diplomatic relations with Taiwan, days before the Biden administration takes power, reported the Financial Times.

“Today I am announcing that I am lifting all of these self-imposed restrictions,” Pompeo said in a statement on Saturday. He added that government agencies should consider all such “contact guidelines” previously issued by the Department of State to be “null and void”.

While the US has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, contacts between the two are governed by an unpublished set of codes that limit where officials can meet and even how correspondence is conducted, said the FT.





“The United States government took these actions unilaterally, in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in Beijing,” Pompeo added. “No more.”