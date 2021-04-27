US judge says Huawei has not violated court order, but warns company lawyers

A US judge on Monday found that Huawei did not violate a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer, who is using it to help fight her extradition from Canada, reported Reuters.

But US District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, warned Huawei lawyers: “be careful with your filings.”

Lawyers for Huawei were summoned to the court in New York after US prosecutors accused Huawei of improperly sharing materials the government disclosed in the criminal case against the company with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who also is charged but considered a fugitive.