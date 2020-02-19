US jury orders Motorola’s Chinese rival to pay $765 million for infringement

A US federal jury awarded Motorola Solutions $764.6 million in compensation in a copyright infringement lawsuit against Chinese rival Hytera Communications Corp., reported Caixin.

Shenzhen-based Hytera said it was disappointed by the jury’s verdict and will appeal if the decision is upheld by the court.

The jury at a federal district court in Chicago found that Hytera had stolen Motorola Solutions’ trade secrets for two-way radio technology used in walkie-talkies and infringed Motorola’s copyrights. The jury awarded Motorola $345.8 million in compensatory damages and $418.8 million in punitive damages, the maximum amounts that Motorola Solutions had requested.

Hytera said Monday in a statement that the ruling will have a significant impact on the company’s net income in 2019 and it doesn’t rule out a decline in profit or a loss. The company had expected a 2019 net profit of RMB 480 million to RMB 580 million ($68.6 million to $82.9 million), compared with RMB 477 million in 2019.