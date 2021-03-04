US lawmakers reintroduce bill to bar some Chinese firms from capital markets

US lawmakers reintroduced legislation on Wednesday that would ban some Chinese companies from accessing US capital markets, reported the South China Morning Post.

Five Republican colleagues joined Senator Marco Rubio of Florida in proposing the American Financial Markets Integrity and Security Act, which Rubio first introduced in October.

The bill would ban companies that are listed on the Department of Commerce’s Entity List or a Department of Defence list of Communist Chinese military companies from raising capital in the US, said the SCMP.

The Defence Department’s list includes 45 Chinese companies, including Huawei and Hikvision. More than 30 of them are tapping US markets for capital, Rubio said in his statement.