US’ Pompeo urges Britain to develop new approach to China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Britain to work with America to develop a new policy towards China as Beijing threatened retaliation over Britain’s response to the new national security law in Hong Kong, reported the South China Morning Post.

Pompeo said he had had a “constructive visit” to London on Tuesday after meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Following the talks, Pompeo said: “Our two countries’ long-standing, strong bilateral relationship has laid the foundation for today’s candid discussion on issues ranging from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a US-UK free trade agreement,” he tweeted.

A Downing Street spokesman said the pair had discussed “global security and foreign policy issues, including China’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.”

The statement also said they had discussed the importance of the members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance – whose members also include Canada, Australia and New Zealand – “taking an ambitious approach to working together on the technologies of the future’.