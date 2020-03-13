US pork export sales to China fall to lowest ever: USDA

US export sales of pork to China hit their lowest on record in the week ended March 5 even as access to ports improved in the world’s top consumer of pork, the US Agriculture Department (USDA) said on Thursday, reported Reuters.

The USDA’s weekly report showed that Chinese buyer cancellations pushed down total export sales to China to negative 45,222 tonnes of pork, the lowest since record keeping began in 2013 and eclipsing the previous record of negative 17,614 tonnes of export sales in the week ended Jan. 2.

Pork shipments to China totaled 139,719 tonnes, reflecting earlier export sales.