US posts rule allowing US companies to work with Huawei on 5G and other standards

The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday posted a new rule that allows US companies to work with China’s Huawei to develop standards for 5G and other cutting-edge technologies, despite restrictions on doing business with the telecommunications equipment maker, reported Reuters.

Reuters reported on Monday that the rule had been approved and sent to the Federal Register, the official US publication for rules. It was posted for public inspection on the Federal Register’s website on Tuesday and is scheduled to be formally published on Thursday.

The rule amends the Huawei “entity listing,” which restricts sales of US goods and technology to the company. The United States placed Huawei on the list in May 2019, citing national security concerns. The amendment authorizes the release of certain technology to Huawei and its affiliates if it contributes “to the revision or development of a ‘standard’ in a ‘standards organization